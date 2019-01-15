SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The partial federal government shutdown has forced the cancellation this week of training for Oregon lawmakers on workplace harassment, just as the state Capitol is grappling with the issue and days before the Legislature convenes.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that training sessions by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are cancelled.

A note from the Senate president’s office Monday afternoon informed senators that due to federal government shutdown, all EEOC/Respectful Workplace Training sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Betsy Imholt, chief of staff to Senate President Peter Courtney, wrote that it’s a top priority.

Sen. Jeff Kruse resigned last year amid accusations he inappropriately touched women.

A state investigation found Oregon lawmakers didn’t do enough to stop sexual harassment.