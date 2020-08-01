Eight train cars carrying corn derailed in Richland near the Yakima River train bridge, authorities said. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were called to the area just after 4 p.m. Friday when the BNSF rail cars went off the track, The Tri-City Herald reported.

BNSF is investigating what caused the cars to derail.

Local streets were closed while crews cleared the area. Most of the train cars were moved from the area by Saturday morning, according to BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace.

Crews were working Saturday to clean up the spilled corn.