ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of Alaska’s largest winter sporting events will have a new component in 2019.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Tour of Anchorage, a cross-country ski race across Alaska’s largest city, will add fat-tire bike racing.

Skiers on March 3 will take off in the morning. Bikers will race the same course in the afternoon.

They can choose between races of 40 or 50 kilometers (25 or 31 miles). Both will start at Service High and finish at Kincaid Park.

The Tour of Anchorage began in 1988. It peaked in 2007 with about 2,000 skiers but drew about 800 racers last year.

Race director Matias Saari says the race hopes to hit 1,000 participants by including bikers.

He says the race gives bikers a chance to ride trails normally off-limits.