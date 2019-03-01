JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Legislative leaders on Friday signaled concern with two high-profile provisions of the governor’s budget.
Senate President Cathy Giessel says she doesn’t see support among her members for a change in petroleum property tax collections that would benefit the state but pose a financial hit to some communities
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon also says he doesn’t see support in his chamber for no longer sharing certain fisheries-related tax revenue with qualified communities.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal relies on revenue from those to help fill a chunk of Alaska’s projected $1.6 billion deficit. The Legislative Finance Division says those two pieces account for about $450 million.
Lawmakers are trying to piece together their own version of the budget, with the House expected to take the first crack.