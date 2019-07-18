PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A 17-month-old girl died after falling into Bodenburg Creek near Butte (byoot) in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Alaska State Troopers shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday received a call that the toddler had wandered away.

Neighbors had begun searching for the girl when troopers arrived.

She was missing for about 45 minutes when a searcher found her in the creek.

Rescuers attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

The girl was transported by emergency medical responders to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and then flown by LifeMed Alaska to the pediatric intensive care unit at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The girl was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say there was no evidence of foul play.