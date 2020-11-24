GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A third teenager hurt in a head-on crash in Gresham earlier this month has died after she was taken off of life support, police said.

Hailey Aguilar, 16, was among the five passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck Nov. 6, KATU-TV reported.

According to Gresham Police, 16-year-old Phoenix Forman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on SE Butler Road when shortly before 9 p.m. he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Ford F350.

Forman and another 16-year-old passenger, identified as Rita Grace Sukosd, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities had said Aguilar was critically injured in the crash. Authorities said Tuesday she had recently died after being taken off life support.

The three other passengers and the driver of the pickup were also hurt but expected to survive.