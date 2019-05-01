SPOKANE — Runners will be greeted by a warm and sunny Bloomsday weekend this year.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s at sunrise Sunday and reach about 55 degrees when the race starts at 9 a.m., said Amanda Young, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to stay between 55 and 56 degrees during the race, with a daytime high of 70 degrees predicted.

“It’s going to be a really nice day,” she added, with less than a 10% chance of rain and mostly sunny skies with a few clouds. This year’s temperatures are predicted to be higher than average for this time of year, but not as warm as last year, when the high was 79.

Race check-in for out-of-town participants begins at 6:30 a.m., with the first round of runners taking off at 9 a.m. The race closes at 1:30 p.m.