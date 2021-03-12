GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland teen was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter for killing a man in a botched drug deal robbery, prosecutors said Friday.

Jacob Cadle, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and attempted assault for the death of 23-year-old Joshua Cermack and the wounding of Christian Stai, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

On Dec. 31 2019, investigators found Cermack dead and Stai seriously hurt in a parked pickup truck in Gresham. Both were shot multiple times, according to police.

Authorities arrested Cadle and Zion Evans about a week later. Police said the pair had met Cermack and Stai with a plan to rob them of marijuana after arranging a deal on social media.

During a police interview, Evans said he and Cadle intended to rip off Stai and came to the drug deal armed, according to prosecutors.

Evans told police he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Stai while he and Cermack were in the truck, a probable cause affidavit alleges. Evans said he started shooting after he saw Cermack reach for something in his sweatshirt, though he never saw the man draw a weapon, according to court records. Prosecutors said Evans and Cadle fired into the truck.

Evans’ case is awaiting trial, which is tentatively planned for July.