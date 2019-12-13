HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Department is changing protocols at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a teenager was found dead under a pool cover there last month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports on Nov. 20, Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old student at the Oregon Episcopal School who swam for the Liberty High School team, was found underwater at the recreation center after her swim team had finished practice.

Authorities said the swimmers pulled a cover over the pool before leaving the water. As the team was leaving, they noticed Maazouz was missing and she was later found in the pool.

This week, city officials announced that only staff members will be allowed to cover or uncover the pool. Additionally, a dedicated lifeguard will be required to monitor the pool during any practices.

Police in Hillsboro continue to investigate the teen’s death, but declined to release further details this week.