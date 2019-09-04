KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized with what appear to be serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Kuna on Monday.

Television station KIVI reports the girl was walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says the teen appeared to be in a marked crosswalk, and the force of the impact threw her down the street. The 70-year-old driver of the vehicle did not appear to sustain any serious injury.

The collision remains under investigation. The girl’s condition has not been released.

___

Information from: KIVI-TV, http://www.scrippsmedia.com/kivitv