SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died a week after being hurt during an alleged kidnapping and car chase that ended with what police described as a gunfire exchange with officers in Silverton.

The teen was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, The Statesman Journal reported. Her name and cause of death wasn’t released. Police have not said if she was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, faces charges on suspicion of kidnapping the teen as well as attempted murder and assault charges. Peden, 20, is scheduled for an arraignment on an indictment Friday.

Oregon State Police previously said officers responded on May 12 to a disturbance in Gervais, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. Authorities then began following the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and fled in a truck.

Police have said the suspect later identified as Peden stopped on Highway 214 and gunshots were exchanged with officers. Police said at the time that the teen had life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt but bullets hit some of their vehicles, police said. The three officers involved were put on leave pending an investigation.