ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho arrested a 13-year-old suspected of leading deputies on a high-speed chase at more than 100 mph (160 kph).

Kootenai County deputies arrested the teen Monday near Athol.

Deputies say the driver, who had a 15-year-old passenger along, sped the SUV through a stop sign on state Highway 54 at about 1 a.m., then continued on the highway at high speeds as deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver finally stopped when a parent called one of them and “told them to stop for the police.”

The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Facility and likely faces a charge of felony eluding police and reckless driving.