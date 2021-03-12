PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities used tear gas to break up protests outside a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, Thursday night after a group of several dozen black-clad people spray painted graffiti and set fires.

KOIN reports that federal officers used chemical munitions to repel the crowd near the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

At least one person was arrested.

Oregon’s largest city saw nightly protests – many of them violent – for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.