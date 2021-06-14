DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave.

Dallas police and Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue, 56, of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday, The Statesman Journal reported.

Officers were called to Dallas High School Friday afternoon west of Salem and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police Community Liason Britneigh Hammill said there’s no evidence at this time of additional victims.

Lenoue was a special education teacher, according to the Dallas School District website. Superintendent Andy Bellando said Monday on the district’s Facebook page that Lenoue had previously submitted his resignation from the school district and is slated to leave at the end of the school year on June 17.

“This is a very serious matter and we are cooperating with the Dallas Police Department as they complete their investigation,” Bellando wrote.

Lenoue is being held at the Polk County Jail with bail is set at $100,000. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, court records show. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.