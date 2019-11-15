JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state plans to resume some level of service to several communities that had runs disrupted or canceled due to repair needs with other vessels.

The ferry system says the day-boat Tazlina will be brought out of layup and begin operating Thursday.

The system says the Tazlina will “provide as much service to the northern Panhandle as regulations will allow” through Jan. 5 and call on Haines, Skagway, Gustavus and Hoonah.

Service could be extended to Angoon, too, if a dock issue is resolved.

Service was reduced or canceled for some communities after the state transportation department said it couldn’t afford to fix both the LeConte and the Aurora. The department has said it will proceed with repairs on the one of those requiring the least work.