BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has created a task force aimed at improving broadband infrastructure across Idaho.

The Republican in a news release on Thursday announced he had signed an executive order creating the Idaho Broadband Task Force.

Little says connectivity in a data-driven society is imperative for a vital economy.

Little directed the task force to have recommendations by November on how the state can help in the process of improving Idaho’s connectivity and speeds.

Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey will chair the task force.

The task force also includes Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma, Republican Sen. Carl Crabtree, Democratic Sen. Michelle Stennett, and Democratic Rep. Mat Erpelding.