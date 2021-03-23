STAYTON, Ore. (AP) — A tanker truck carrying fuel overturned southeast of Salem near Stayton early Tuesday, prompting the temporary evacuation of homes in the area, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to Golf Club Road SE for a report of a crash involving a tanker truck at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, The Statesman Journal reported.

Marion County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Landers says about 12 homes in the area were evacuated while fuel was offloaded from the overturned tanker.

Golf Club Road remains closed northwest of Stayton. Crews at the scene were waiting for a second tanker to arrive to offload the fuel before work begins to turn the crashed truck upright.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The amount of fuel spilled wasn’t immediately available.