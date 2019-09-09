A Tacoma man slit a cat’s throat because the cat was going to the bathroom in the house, court documents say.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to first-degree animal cruelty and resisting arrest. He was ordered jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The man lived with his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s brother and a few children at a home on Montana Avenue.

On Wednesday, the brother called police to report that his sister’s boyfriend had just killed the family cat.

The man initially denied killing the cat, which was adopted from the Humane Society and named Isis.

When a sergeant “pointed out the blood on the defendant’s shirt, the defendant smiled, laughed, and said he did what he had to do,” according to charging papers.

Advertising

He allegedly told police he beat the cat’s head on the backyard deck and slit its throat.

“The defendant mentioned that it was no different than McDonald’s or Burger King killing animals,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Officers found the cat’s body in a recycle container.

His girlfriend told police the man is an alcoholic and doesn’t always take his medication for PTSD.