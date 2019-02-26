SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two men suspected in crimes across several Western states, including a deadly carjacking in Colorado, have been charged in an alleged bank robbery in Park City, Utah.

Federal prosecutors say in charges filed Monday that 30-year-old Matthew Anthony Fanelli pulled a gun on a bank teller Friday and stole $2,000 before fleeing with 31-year-old Jose Lopez-Jovel. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Cynthia Sena of casing out the bank lobby under the guise of looking for a lost purse.

The three are charged with robbery and using a weapon during a crime.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if Lopez-Jovel, who is from El Salvador, and Fanelli and Sena, of New Mexico, had attorneys.

The men are also suspected of committing an armed robbery in Wyoming before being captured in Oregon. Fanelli is suspected of fatally shooting a man in Denver.