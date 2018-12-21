ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of another man outside an Anchorage building that offers mental health services.
Police said Friday that Michael Drost was already in custody on a burglary charge Wednesday. That’s one day after 61-year-old Dwayne English was found wounded outside the Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web building.
Workers there called the Anchorage Safety Patrol, reporting a man who appeared to be intoxicated. As medics assessed English, he indicated he had been stabbed. He died soon after.
Police say evidence collected pointed to Drost, who faces a charge of second-degree murder.
In the burglary case, he is represented by the state Public Defender Agency, whose attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.