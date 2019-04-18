LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A Nez Perce Tribal Police officer was shot and injured at his Lewiston home Wednesday and the suspect was killed in a police shooting a short time later.

The Nez Perce Tribal Police Department says Officer Josh Rigney, who was shot twice, underwent surgery and is in fair condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

The suspect, 36-year-old Daniel “Danny” Cook Jr., died at a hospital of multiple gunshot wounds.

Cook reportedly drove to Rigney’s house and shot the officer, who was off-duty, before fleeing the scene. Rigney’s wife called emergency services and Lewiston Police officers gave chase to Cook.

The Idaho State Police says Cook shot at the pursuing officers while he was driving and after he came to a stop, and the police returned fire. None of the officers were hit, but Cook was struck multiple times.

The Idaho State Police is investigating, and the Lewiston police officers involved in Cook’s shooting have been placed on leave, a standard policy.