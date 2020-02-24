KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have made in arrest in the theft of silver coins valued at more than $100,000 from a Kodiak home.

Christopher Peters, 34, of Kodiak, is charged with burglary and theft in the case, troopers said. He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not immediately respond Monday to an email requesting comment.

Troopers on Feb. 6 received a report of a burglary in which $126,000 in Canadian 1.5-ounce (42.5-gram) silver coins were stolen along with other collector coins, gold jewelry and two handguns.

The coins taken from the home over the next two weeks began showing up at pawn shops in Kodiak, Anchorage and Fairbanks, troopers said. Troopers conducted interviews and developed a list of suspects.

On Saturday, troopers and Kodiak police executed a search warrant at the home of Peters. Inside the home and a vehicle, they recovered $10,3500 worth of stolen silver coins, gold jewelry, shipping receipts, ledgers, and U.S. Postal Service tracking numbers for reselling the coins, troopers said. Officers arrested Peters and he remains jailed in Kodiak.

