TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Most of the Idaho youth who took part in a national survey of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer teenagers say they regularly hear homophobic remarks at school.
The Times-News reports the findings consistent with the national results of GLSEN’s 2017 “National School Climate Survey.” The organization was previously called the Gay and Lesbian Independent School Teachers Network but now goes by the acronym, which organization members pronounce “glisten.”
The survey, conducted every other year, included just over 23,000 students nationwide including 191 in Idaho. Of the Idaho students surveyed, 84 percent said they regularly hear homophobic remarks at school and 74 percent regularly hear negative remarks about transgender people.
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com