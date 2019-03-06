PACIFIC CITY, Ore. (AP) — A surfer survived a shark attack off the Oregon coast with only damage to his surf board.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wednesday that 33-year-old Nathan Holstedt, of Pacific City, Oregon, was waiting for a wave Tuesday when something hit him from behind and he was sucked into the water.

When he surfaced, he saw a shark a few feet away and thrust his board between him and the shark, possibly hitting it.

Then, he paddled safely to shore.

That’s when he realized the shark had bitten his board and missed his leg by about six inches.

Holstedt reported the incident and warnings signs are now posted.

There have been 14 shark attacks in Oregon waters since 2000 and only one was fatal.

Pacific City is about 100 miles southwest of Portland.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com