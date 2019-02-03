UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (AP) — Sunshine has returned to the country’s northernmost town in Alaska following about two months of the sun staying hidden below the horizon.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the first sunrise of the year for Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH’-vik) marks the point when winter starts turning toward spring.
Resident Malcolm Noble says it also marks a change in atmosphere for the town. He says a new mood emerges and people brighten up.
The Chukchi Sea community formerly known as Barrow is gaining minutes of sunlight each day.
The town will hit the other extreme by May with 24 hours of daylight that lasts until August.