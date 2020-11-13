JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, fresh off a reelection win in Alaska, said Friday he expects a peaceful transition of power in January.

In a call with reporters, he at times referred to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden as former Vice President or Vice President Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Sen. Harris. Harris is a U.S. senator from California.

Sullivan said he agreed with calls for unity and coming together but said one of the best ways for that to happen is to make sure those who voted for President Donald Trump “believe that this process was done in a fair and transparent way.”

“So I believe allowing the process to run its course will ultimately … help build unity and allow our nation to come together. If we rush the process, I actually don’t think that’s good for long-term unity,” he said.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for Biden after determining the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

The Trump campaign or supporters have mounted legal challenges in several states.