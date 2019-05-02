PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that during a 2017 light rail construction project, idling TriMet buses used to shuttle passengers between stations parked outside an apartment complex and emitted “enormous quantities of toxic diesel fumes” into the building for nearly a month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joanne Denzer and Thom Gambaro filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court Monday.

The suit says the transit agency ignored complaints about the daily presence of idling buses outside the Chapman Court Apartments, violating federal and state air quality standards.

TriMet declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit claims Denzer was poisoned by the fumes, had severe shortness of breath and once lost consciousness in May 2017 while walking to the apartment, bruising her face and hip.

The lawsuit seeks $50,000 for Denzer’s medical damages and $10 million for Gambaro’s damages.

