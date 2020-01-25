PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 45-year-old Portland woman has filed a lawsuit accusing grocer Fred Meyer of racial discrimination after she said an employee called her racist slurs.

Melita Bullitt said in the lawsuit that she was shopping with her daughter at the grocery store’s Gateway District location Oct. 20 when she was unhappy with an employee’s customer service, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. When Bullitt asked the employee for her name, the worker called Bullitt and her daughter racist slurs, according to the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Bullitt is Native American and her daughter is African American, the lawsuit says. Bullitt is asking for a jury trial, a $1 nominal fee and for her legal fees to be reimbursed. She said the employee’s discriminatory behavior caused her to feel shocked and embarrassed.

A Fred Meyer spokesman said the retailer does not tolerate racial discrimination of any kind. “We investigate any respective claims swiftly, so that we can take immediate action as necessary,” Jefferey Temple said in a statement.

He said the store was unable to comment on any ongoing litigation.