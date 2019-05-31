LEWISTON, Idaho — Land management agencies in the West should use more controlled burns to reduce wildfires in the Western United States, according to a recent finding.

The University of Idaho study says that in the last 20 years fewer intentionally set fires have been used in the West while more have been used in Southeastern states, The Lewiston Tribune reported Friday.

Controlled fires reduce wildfires by burning vegetation that can fuel them, said Crystal Kolden, a professor at the university’s College of Natural Resources who authored the study. The controlled fires are only used under specific conditions and are closely monitored. They also help restore fire-prone ecosystems.

“Prescribed fire has actually decreased over the last 21 years in the Western United States,” Kolden said. “This means one of our best tools to reduce wildfire disasters is not being used.”

Western states do not favor the practice because of the smoke fires create, lack of funding and an occasional fire that escapes control, Kolden said.

In the Southeast, public support for controlled burns was developed over decades based on collaborative partnerships between landowners and state agencies, Kolden added.

“It didn’t happen magically in the Southeast,” she said. “It took some key folks 80 years ago to push for prescribed fire and to work with industry to facilitate that happening. And now it has become something that happens there annually and everyone expects it to happen.”

Controlled burns may be more accepted in the West if people see it could improve big-game habitat, she said.