JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A study found that a Juneau-based Alaska Native nonprofit directly and indirectly contributed more than $10 million into the state economy last year.
The Juneau Empire reports the McDowell Group, a research and consulting firm, found the Sealaska Heritage Institute generated the money through its employees, contractors, grants and visitors.
About $9.2 million was spent in the City and Borough of Juneau.
According to the study, the institute’s revenue last year was $8.16 million, so every dollar the nonprofit took in turned into more for the state and city.
The institute’s chief of operations, Lee Kadinger, says the study was an attempt to quantify what growth in revenue, programs and community support means for the city and state.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com