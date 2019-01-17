NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police responded to North Bend High School and contacted a student in the cafeteria after receiving a report that the 14-year-old boy had responded to a discussion about cyberbullying with “I’ll bring the guns.”

North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman said in a statement that no weapons were found and the student said he didn’t actually intend to bring guns. The student was removed from the school and prosecutors are reviewing the case.

KCBY reports that the situation started Wednesday evening when a North Bend High teacher learned of an online discussion among students about a student who was being cyberbullied

School administrators contacted police Thursday morning.