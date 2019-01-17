NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police responded to North Bend High School and contacted a student in the cafeteria after receiving a report that the 14-year-old boy had responded to a discussion about cyberbullying with “I’ll bring the guns.”
North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman said in a statement that no weapons were found and the student said he didn’t actually intend to bring guns. The student was removed from the school and prosecutors are reviewing the case.
KCBY reports that the situation started Wednesday evening when a North Bend High teacher learned of an online discussion among students about a student who was being cyberbullied
School administrators contacted police Thursday morning.
Most Read Local Stories
- Microsoft pledges $500 million to tackle housing crisis in Seattle, Eastside
- 'Nonessential': The federal shutdown's most unusual victim is one of the Northwest's best-kept secrets | Danny Westneat
- Video released of Seattle police sergeant who sat in a chair in front of a man's workplace, seeking an apology WATCH
- 3 found dead in Sammamish a longtime Realtor, author, their son, relative says
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home WATCH