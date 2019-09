MALAD, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters are working to control a blaze burning near Malad Summit in southeastern Idaho.

KIFI-TV reports structures are threatened, and authorities are conducting evacuations in Oneida County.

Officials say a car caught fire on the summit and pulled off Interstate 15 around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the Malad Summit Fire quickly spread to dry grass and onto the mountain.

