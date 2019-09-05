TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say strong winds during a rainstorm blew over six big rigs on Interstate 10 in southwestern Arizona, killing one driver and injuring another.

Officials said the wrecks involving tractors puling box trailers occurred Wednesday and that traffic soon was able to get around the wrecks by driving on the shoulder or an unaffected traffic lane.

The state Department of Public Safety said the wrecks occurred on both sides of the freeway about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Phoenix and that all affected lanes were cleared by 5 a.m. Thursday.

The DPS said the driver who was killed was 69-year-old Ronald Dale Huff of Salem, Oregon.

The National Weather Service said preliminary data indicated that winds in the area were in the range of 30-40 mph (48-64 kph).