PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A water main break has caused flooding and power outages in a neighborhood in northeast Portland.

The Portland Water Bureau said 1 million gallons of water gushed per minute from a broken 30-inch diameter pipe Saturday morning.

Pacific Power said it shut down power lines to about 12,000 customers in the area at the request of Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire department warned people to stay away from the area, saying it was “extremely hazardous.”

The flooding could weaken surfaces and open manhole covers.

The water is also dirty, as it has mixed with contaminated sewer water.

Posts on social media showed people kayaking to navigate the flood and being rescued on the backs of firefighters trudging through the water.