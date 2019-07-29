BEND, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Central Oregon says some streets have been reopened around the courthouse in Bend after a state police explosives unit determined that a suspicious package had no explosive materials inside.

KTVZ-TV reports District Attorney John Hummel said around 1 p.m. Monday that the package is believed to have been a hoax.

Hummel says a maintenance worker saw someone place a package and leave around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Hummel says around the same time someone called the courthouse and claimed they had planted a bomb there and another nearby. No reason was given and a second device hadn’t been found by Monday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were looking for person of interest who was wearing a hat, large sunglasses and a hoodie.

Hummel says the courthouse would be closed the rest of the day.