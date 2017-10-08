‘Beauty and the Beak,’ a tale of an injured eagle and the lengths a group went to heal her, has been published as a children’s book

COEUR D’ALENE — It’s heartbreaking, yet uplifting and eye-opening, and it’s a story Janie Veltkamp has to tell.

Beauty, a bald eagle, was shot by a poacher in 2005 and left for dead with a shattered beak. She was rescued and brought to Birds of Prey Northwest, where she has since remained in Veltkamp’s caring hands.

“She’s such a beautiful bird, and only missing two inches of her biology,” Veltkamp said.

Beauty could never return to the wild. She would never be the same after losing such an important part of her livelihood. But Veltkamp had a dream for Beauty’s beak to be restored. With the help of a mechanical engineer, a veterinarian and a dentist, Veltkamp’s dream came true.

“She represents the cruelty and compassion of humans,” Veltkamp said of Beauty, who underwent surgery to have a 3D-printed prosthetic beak attached to what remained of her natural beak.

Veltkamp and co-author Deborah Lee Rose documented this story in a children’s book titled, “Beauty and the Beak: How Science Technology, and a 3D-Printed Beak Rescued a Bald Eagle.” The book was released Aug. 27.

“We were the first people in the world to do this,” Veltkamp said. “We wrapped her wings carefully, we calmed her as best we could with my voice, we did not use anesthesia … She has a sense that we’re trying to help her.”

Veltkamp held a presentation about Beauty’s story Saturday during a book launch in the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.

Beauty is now 16 and a “display” bird who doesn’t travel from her home at Birds of Prey Northwest near St. Maries.

Veltkamp and her husband, Don, brought four other feathered friends with them to the library — a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl, a peregrine falcon and a golden eagle — to educate and inspire the attendees.

Angela Drewien brought her two daughters to the event to help them learn about birds they see outside their windows where they live on acreage in Hayden. She said her 4-year-old has noticed the hawks.

“We’ve taught her that they eat the mice; we’ve also taught her that they might eat the cats,” she said. “I just wanted her to learn more about them, learn why they’re important and learn how to protect them since I thought it was super cool that they 3D-printed the beak. She’s not old enough to understand that yet, but I wanted her to see that humans are helping the animals which in turn help us.”