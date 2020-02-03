POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A major snowstorm forced the closure of dozens of schools across Eastern Idaho and prompted transportation officials to shut down part of Interstate 84 on Monday.

The Idaho Transportation Department closed Interstate 84 between Interstate 86 and the Utah border Monday morning, and the National Weather Service issued alerts warning motorists that conditions on Interstate 15 and Highway 20 north of Idaho Falls were very dangerous.

The storm began dropping snow on Spencer and Island Park Sunday morning, before spreading across eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service said the storm would likely continue dumping snow on the region through Monday night.

Several school districts in the region cancelled classes on Monday, including schools in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Preston and Sugar-Salem.

Another winter storm is expected in the area on Wednesday.