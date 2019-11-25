MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service is urging Oregonians in the southern part of the state to stay home on Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions develop for a major storm with high winds and white-out conditions.

The agency said Monday that snow is also expected in central and eastern Oregon.

KOIN-TV reports that an extremely low pressure system could hit Oregon’s southern coast on Tuesday with wind gusts of up to 80 mph.

KOIN says the last storm of this intensity was in December 2002 and brought wind gusts of 90 mph in Gold Beach and Cape Blanco.

The Interstate 5 corridor from the California border to north of Roseburg could get up to 15 inches of snow.

Central and eastern Oregon could see between seven and 13 inches of snow.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com