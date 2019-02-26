ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A life-size bronze statue of former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens was unveiled at the Alaska airport that also bears his name.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the 631-pound (286-kilogram) statue uncovered Saturday at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport shows the longtime Republican senator with a welcoming disposition as he’s seated on a bench.
The Ted Stevens Foundation oversaw the privately funded project, which was sculpted by Joan Bugbee Jackson, of Cordova.
Foundation executive director Karina Waller says she hopes the statue’s high-traffic location will capture attention and spur people to learn more about Stevens.
Stevens died in a plane crash near Dillingham in western Alaska in 2010. He served in the Senate for 40 years.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com