ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Division of Forestry has again suspended burning in two regions because of wildfire danger.

The division announced Thursday that suspensions of both small- and large-scale burn permits have been issued for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula.

The suspensions took effect Thursday and include suspensions of open burning of debris and the use of burn barrels.

Cooking fires and warming fires of less than 3 feet (0.9 meters) are permitted during a burn suspension if safe burning guidelines are followed. That includes having plenty of water to control and completely extinguish a fire.

The division says the areas are seeing hot and dry weather.