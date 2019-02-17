KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The state has signed a $2.1 million contract with ALCAN Timber Inc. for a timber sale on state and federal forest land in southeast Alaska.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the timber sale includes about 481 acres (195 hectares) within the Southeast State Forest and Tongass National Forest on the northwest end of Gravina Island.

State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige signed the three-year contract Wednesday.

The state Division of Forestry says the Vallenar Bay sale involves about 16 million board feet (38,000 cubic meters) of timber from a mix of old- and young-growth Sitka spruce, western hemlock, red alder, western red cedar and Alaska yellow cedar.

The division says about 3 miles (5 kilometers) of road construction will be required for the project.

