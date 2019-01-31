BEND, Ore. (AP) — A proposed statewide rule would curb the use of a controversial weedkiller linked to the death of more than a thousand trees near Sisters, Oregon, but some environmentalists are concerned it doesn’t go far enough.

The Bulletin reports that the Oregon Department of Agriculture released a proposed rule Wednesday that significantly limits where herbicides containing aminocyclopyrachlor, the main active ingredient in the product that killed trees northwest of Sisters, may be used in Oregon.

The rule, which could be in effect by spring, would prohibit using the chemical in wildlife management areas, swamps, canals, sage grouse habitat and many other natural environments, while maintaining temporary restrictions on use in right-of-ways for roads, highways, railroad tracks, bike paths and more.

If approved, Oregon will be the first state on the West Coast to restrict the use of ACP statewide.