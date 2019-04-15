JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state’s intent to award a contract to a company to review options for the future of Alaska’s ferry system is being challenged by the other bidder for the job.

Aurah Landau is a spokeswoman for the state transportation department. She says two companies submitted proposals, and the state issued a notice of intent to award Northern Economics the contract.

The state’s budget for the project was up to $250,000. She says Northern Economics’ bid was $249,887.54. The second company submitting a proposal, MAP Consulting LLC, had a cost of $224,888.

Landau says MAP Consulting is protesting the state’s intent to award the contract. A message seeking comment was left for the company.

Landau says factors besides cost also are weighed and Northern Economics scored higher on other aspects.