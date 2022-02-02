JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska has settled with two psychiatrists who said they were wrongfully fired when Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office.

Under the agreement, announced Wednesday, the state agrees to pay Anthony Blanford $220,000 and John Bellville, $275,000, reflecting lost wages, damages and attorneys’ fees.

Both worked at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute and declined to submit resignation letters requested shortly after Dunleavy’s 2018 election by the chair of his transition team and later his chief of staff, Tuckerman Babcock. Blanford and Bellville subsequently were fired.

Attorneys for the men in court records argued Babcock in demanding resignations from a broad swath of public employees “unquestionably sought to compel speech in support of Governor-elect Dunleavy’s political agenda.” They said the request sought to elicit “a pledge of loyalty.”

A federal judge in October ruled in favor of Blanford and Bellville and said they were entitled to judgment on a claim for damages against Dunleavy and Babcock in their personal capacities.

Attorneys for both sides in December said they were working to resolve the case.

The settlement agreement states that it does not constitute an admission of liability and that parties including the state, Dunleavy and Babcock “expressly deny that they are liable to the Plaintiffs.”