PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of nine Democratic lawmakers from different coastal states say they will use their coming legislative sessions to try to block attempts at offshore drilling.
The lawmakers’ announcement Tuesday comes as new and re-elected legislators are entering office. It’s also about a year after Trump’s administration announced plans to expand drilling. The state lawmakers say their bills will seek to limit the possibility of drilling off their coasts.
The lawmakers represent Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. They say their respective states must do more to encourage renewable energy rather than fossil fuel extraction.
State legislatures are limited in what they can do to stop drilling beyond state waters, but the lawmakers say they’re showing a united stand against the practice.
