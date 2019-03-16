PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior Oregon State Police trooper is suing the head of the agency’s Office of Professional Standards and two supervisors, contending they failed to hold officers accountable for alleged misconduct.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Harrison’s federal and state whistleblower lawsuits paint a picture of a “caustic” culture in the state police Central Point patrol office in southern Oregon.

Harrison alleges that Capt. Jeff Hershman, who runs the Professional Standards office, and supervisors Lt. Tyler Lee and Sgt. Jeff Proulx, have authorized or allowed state police to harass and intimidate individuals who expose agency corruption and law violations.

Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox said he couldn’t comment on the suits.

The suits come after a lawsuit was filed last month by another senior state trooper, who alleges his supervisor at the Klamath Falls Area Command Office retaliated against him and that a sergeant there bullied others.

