PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has released new statewide mask guidance allowing people participating in non-contact sports to not wear a mask if they are distanced 6 feet.

The Oregon Health Authority said on Monday it revised the guidance on the use of masks during outdoor competition as part of regularly reviewing COVID-19 guidance based on medical evidence and evolving science, KOIN-TV reported.

The new guidance allows people to take off face coverings when competing in non-contact sports outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

State health officials say the new guidance does not apply while training for competition and masks must still be worn before and after competing.