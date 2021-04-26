By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has released new statewide mask guidance allowing people participating in non-contact sports to not wear a mask if they are distanced 6 feet.

The Oregon Health Authority said on Monday it revised the guidance on the use of masks during outdoor competition as part of regularly reviewing COVID-19 guidance based on medical evidence and evolving science, KOIN-TV reported.

The new guidance allows people to take off face coverings when competing in non-contact sports outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

State health officials say the new guidance does not apply while training for competition and masks must still be worn before and after competing.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories