SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Human Services still has significant work remaining on most recommendations in a state audit of the agency’s program that provides in-home care to the aging and disabled people.

That’s the conclusion of a followup report that the Secretary of State’s office released Tuesday about work done since the original audit, which was released in October 2017, the Salem Statesman Journal reported .

The audit had found shortcomings in the Aging and People with Disabilities Program, which served about 13,230 people in 2017 through its consumer-employed provider service. The program allows participants to hire their homecare worker.

Problems flagged included case managers weren’t consistently contacting people in the program or monitoring their services because of high workloads and inadequate agency requirements for home-care workers.

