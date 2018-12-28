BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles will expanded cancer services in Redmond with a $15 million expansion that will add radiation treatment.
The Bulletin reported Friday that 40 percent of patients coming to Bend for cancer care are driving from areas north and east of the city, so the hospital will put radiation technology in Redmond.
Dr. Linyee Chang, medical director of the St. Charles Cancer Center, says the long drive makes treatment hard on cancer patients who must get radiation several days in a row.
It can also be a factor in making decisions about treatment plans in some cases.
The expansion will help patients from Madras, Redmond, Prineville and farther east who currently must go to Bend.
