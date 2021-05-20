SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March.

Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation, The Register-Guard reported.

City Manager Nancy Newton said at the time she placed him on leave to protect the integrity of the investigation. The city hasn’t elaborated on the nature or purpose of the inquiry.

City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues.

The announcement of Lewis’ leave in March came not long after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel sent the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit.

A former female recruit alleges Springfield Police Department targeted and fired her after she had sexual encounters with two higher-ranking officers.

Lewis’ retirement also comes as the city is working to analyze and possibly implement dozens of recommendations on use of force from two experts who conducted independent reviews after a racial justice protest last year and the police killing of a woman with schizophrenia in 2019.

Newton has appointed Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief. Shearer, who has more than 28 years of law enforcement including time as assistant chief of police for Portland, will be sworn in Monday.